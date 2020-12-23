Sportsman’s Warehouse Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,360 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 1,671 call options.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $770.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

