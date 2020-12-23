Magna International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,657 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average daily volume of 355 call options.

NYSE:MGA opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

