Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $860.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $34.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.