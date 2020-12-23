Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) to “Buy”

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 127,818 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 618,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

