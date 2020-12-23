Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRE stock opened at €37.45 ($44.06) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.11 and its 200-day moving average is €39.69. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.