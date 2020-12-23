Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €6.80 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.21 ($4.95).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

Shares of CEC1 opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Monday. Ceconomy AG has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of €6.00 ($7.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.67 and a 200 day moving average of €4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.