Analysts Offer Predictions for Trustmark Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 186,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

