Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 3.04. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

