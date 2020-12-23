Analysts Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in ContraFect by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. Its pipeline consists of CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections; and CF-404, which composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat all seasonal strains of human influenza.

