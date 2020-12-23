FY2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

