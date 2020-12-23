Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

