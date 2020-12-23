Johnny Thomson Purchases 2,690 Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Stock

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) insider Johnny Thomson bought 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).
Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock opened at GBX 2,086 ($27.25) on Wednesday. Diploma PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,195.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,017.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.
About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.
