Johnny Thomson Purchases 2,690 Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Stock

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) insider Johnny Thomson bought 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock opened at GBX 2,086 ($27.25) on Wednesday. Diploma PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,195.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,017.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Get Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.57 ($23.11).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.