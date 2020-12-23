Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £221.65 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £221.65 ($289.59).

On Thursday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 908 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £227 ($296.58).

LON:CAU opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

