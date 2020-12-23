Christopher Mills Sells 437,500 Shares of Augean plc (AUG.L) (LON:AUG) Stock

Augean plc (AUG.L) (LON:AUG) insider Christopher Mills sold 437,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £940,625 ($1,228,932.58).

Shares of LON:AUG opened at GBX 207.05 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. Augean plc has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.21 ($3.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.91. The company has a market capitalization of £216.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05.

Augean plc (AUG.L) Company Profile

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

