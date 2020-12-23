SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel Acquires 60,000 Shares

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Shares of LON:SCRF opened at GBX 60.99 ($0.80) on Wednesday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.90 ($1.14). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.22.

About SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

