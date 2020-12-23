Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Lightbridge stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.23. Lightbridge has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.