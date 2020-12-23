Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Lightbridge stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.23. Lightbridge has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

