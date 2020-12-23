Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $794.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

