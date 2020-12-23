Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PFHO stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

