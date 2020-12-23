Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €46.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.06 ($70.66).

Shares of NDA opened at €62.12 ($73.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. Aurubis AG has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €69.84 ($82.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

