National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $86.12 on Monday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after acquiring an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in National Beverage by 871.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 238,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

