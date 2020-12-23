Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) shares were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 142,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 61,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

