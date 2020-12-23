Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 382,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 618,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.75, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

