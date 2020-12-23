Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Trading Up 1.7%

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 64,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 188,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares by 83.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares by 57.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,536,000.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

