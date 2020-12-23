MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, MediShares has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $226,169.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00336677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

