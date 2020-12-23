Aurora Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00336677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

