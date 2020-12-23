SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $3.55 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00336677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

