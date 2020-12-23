X-CASH (XCASH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $258,951.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $258,951.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,314,823,324 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.