Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 520,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,504,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBO. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,192,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 112,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 106.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

