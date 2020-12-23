Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Down 3.3%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 38,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 42,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

