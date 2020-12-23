Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Shares Down 0.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 37,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 83,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

