PayPie (PPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $570.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, PayPie has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $775,349.08 and $570.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00338019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

