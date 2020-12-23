Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $18,423.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

