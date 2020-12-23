Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $16,465.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00342030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.