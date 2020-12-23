Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0066

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $196,131.55 and approximately $307.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00433215 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.10 or 0.01430325 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.