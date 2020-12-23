MVL Market Capitalization Hits $31.50 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $31.50 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, IDCM, CoinBene and Cryptology.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00338704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002121 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,620,222,333 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinBene, Cryptology, UEX, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.