Robert A. Miller Sells 20,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,010,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,937. The company has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 64.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.