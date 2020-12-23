Rotharium Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $126,666.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

