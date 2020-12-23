Rise Trading 37.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Rise has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $630,046.58 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001620 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 167,939,963 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

