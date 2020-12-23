Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shares rose 26.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 129,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 56,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

