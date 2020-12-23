Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) Trading Down 0.9%

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF)’s share price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 300.06 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300.27 ($3.92). 46,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 36,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.96).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 264.66. The firm has a market cap of £47.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.65%.

In related news, insider John Nigel Ward purchased 10,000 shares of Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) Company Profile (LON:AIF)

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

