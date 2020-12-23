Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.38 and last traded at C$39.46. 385,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 451,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.15.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. BTIG Research downgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total value of C$674,263.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.