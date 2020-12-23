Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) Trading Up 4.4%

Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.65 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.51). Approximately 2,391,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,803,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.15 ($0.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £310.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.56.

About Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

