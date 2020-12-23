Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $171.00. 649,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,643. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $174.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

