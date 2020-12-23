Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FREQ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 347,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,589. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

