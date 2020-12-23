ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Up 1.7%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)’s stock price were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.58 and last traded at $60.58. Approximately 14,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 26,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

