Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 5,208 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $549,339.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $112,404.26.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $111,738.72.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.32. 997,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $111.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 711,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 318,587 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after buying an additional 263,003 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 325,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 256,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

