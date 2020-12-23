Wrapped NXM Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00143590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00712297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00160341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00068558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00105484 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.