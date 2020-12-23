ZOM Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. ZOM has a market capitalization of $255,250.40 and approximately $5,637.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZOM token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZOM has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00143590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00712297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00160341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00068558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00105484 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 52,328,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,368,339 tokens. The official website for ZOM is www.yazom.com

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

