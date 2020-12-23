The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) President Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,304,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 158,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 728.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.