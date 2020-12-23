Growth DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,587.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $35,587.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for $23.34 or 0.00099041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00340455 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

GRO is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 996,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,483 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.